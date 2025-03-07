ADVERTISEMENT

Company News

MDA Space reports Q4 profit and revenue up from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Published

Technicians put the final touches on two of three Radarsat Constellation Mission satellites at the MDA facility Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MDA Space Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher, helped by strong contributions from its satellite systems business.

The company says it earned $25.1 million or 20 cents per diluted share in its quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $13.5 million or 11 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $346.6 million, up from $205.0 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 28 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 23 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The company’s backlog stood at $4.4 billion at the end of 2024, up from $3.1 billion at the end of 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

The Canadian Press