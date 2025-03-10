IBM Spared $1.6 Billion Award as Supreme Court Rejects BMC

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court refused to revive a $1.6 billion award against International Business Machines Corp., which was accused by KKR & Co.’s BMC Software of poaching a client in violation of a licensing agreement.

The justices without comment refused to hear BMC’s appeal of a ruling that tossed out the breach-of-contract award, once one of the largest ever in a commercial case.

BMC claimed IBM violated the accord by swapping in its own software while providing information-technology services for their mutual client, AT&T Inc.

In throwing out the award, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said the licensing agreement let IBM substitute its competing software for BMC’s as long as the client made the switch request on its own.

The licensing agreement authorized IBM to use the BMC software while providing IT services. The key provision said that while doing that work IBM “cannot displace” BMC products with its own but could “discontinue use of BMC Customer Licenses for other valid business reasons.”

BMC told Supreme Court the 5th Circuit ruling gave IBM “nearly unlimited rights” to use the smaller company’s software. IBM urged the justices to reject the appeal, saying the dispute was a matter of New York state law and didn’t raise the type of federal issues that might warrant Supreme Court review.

The case is BMC Software v. International Business Machines, 24-569.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.