BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

(Bloomberg) -- The average American workday now concludes at 4:39 p.m., a notable 42 minutes earlier than it did just two years ago when the clock-out time hovered around 5:21 p.m, according to the latest data from the workforce analytics and productivity software company ActivTrak.

The new report tracked the workplace behaviors of over 200,000 employees across 777 companies. Despite the shorter workday, the data suggests that overall productivity has increased by about 2%. Per ActivTrak, employees now engage in focused, 24-minute spurts of productivity.

“I hope to see these numbers remain consistent year-over-year when it comes to workday span and productivity,” said Gabriela Mauch, the head of ActivTrak’s Productivity Lab. “These are healthy numbers. We’ve adapted to a traditional workday on average, while offering flexibility and fluidity in a way that meets employees where they are.”

Seasonal fluctuations are another notable factor, the report found. Workers tend to put in longer hours during August and December. The August increase aligns with employees returning from vacation and starting to scramble to meet end-of-year goals, Mauch said. It may be that organizations also see the month of December as another chance to catch up, she added.

ActivTrak’s report found that while weekday hours have declined, weekend work is on the rise. Mauch said there will always be a core group of people who work on the weekend, and overall, people have grown more comfortable with flexibility, so many don’t mind leaving work early on weekdays and leaving the remaining work for weekends.

“While organizations have made significant strides to foster healthy work habits and reduce burnout risk, the rise of weekend work — particularly in larger enterprises — suggests the need for ongoing vigilance to protect work-life boundaries,” the report said.

The impact of return-to-office initiatives following the pandemic’s work-from-home era has been mixed, according to ActivTrak. Although some companies report improvements in collaboration and productivity, others have experienced a downturn, underscoring the complexity of modern work dynamics.

“I expect organizations to accept the fact that office policies aren’t one-size-fits-all. It’s not going to be ‘What’s better — remote or hybrid or in-office office work?’ It will be, ‘What’s better for us?’ And the answer to that will be based on work type, management styles, and organizational culture,” Mauch said, adding that she also would like to “see different expectations for office work days and remote work days.”

Together, these trends highlight a significant shift in the workplace, where shorter days and sharper bursts of effort are redefining the signals of productivity.

“As these trends continue, organizations must weigh the advantages of efficiency against maintaining sustainable workplace practices and employee well-being,” the report said.

--With assistance from Heather Landy, Jennah Haque and Matthew Boyle.

(Updates to include more data in chart and adds CEO comments. An earlier version of this story corrected the amount of time in the first paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.