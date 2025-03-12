Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan earned 9.7% in 2024, net assets totalled $123B

Ontario's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan says it delivered a return of 9.7 per cent for its 2024 fiscal year.

HOOPP says its net assets totalled $123 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $112.6 billion in 2023.

It says its results for the year included a 17.9 per cent gain for its public equities portfolio, along with returns of 12.7 per cent for its private equity assets and 12.3 per cent for infrastructure assets.

The plan highlighted initiatives in 2024 that it says improved members' pensions, including a benefit formula change for eligible active members who had service in the plan in 2023, along with a full cost of living adjustment for retired and deferred members.

HOOPP says it also raised its pension liabilities to reflect that Canadians are expected to live and draw from their retirement savings for a longer period in the future.

HOOPP says it had more than $40 billion in total government bond holdings as of Dec. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.