Grocery retailer Empire Co. Ltd. reports $146.1M Q3 profit, as sales rise

Shoppers enter a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned a third-quarter profit of $146.1 million as its sales rose during the period. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

STELLARTON, N.S. — STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned a third-quarter profit of $146.1 million as its sales rose during the period.

The parent company of grocery retailer Sobeys says the profit amounted to 62 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Feb. 1, compared with a profit of $134.2 million or 54 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Sales for the quarter totalled $7.73 billion, up from $7.49 billion a year earlier.

The increase came as same-store sales rose 2.5 per cent.

Same-store sales growth, excluding fuel sales, amounted to 2.6 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 62 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, which was the same compared with its third quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press