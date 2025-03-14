Jobless claims by U.S. federal workers remain high for third week

Commuters near the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The number of continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, filed by federal workers for the week ended Feb. 22 was 8,215, up from 7,412 the week prior. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Applications for unemployment benefits filed by federal employees remained at an elevated level as the Trump administration continued to terminate workers across U.S. agencies.

There were 1,066 initial claims filed nationwide in the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program for the week ended March 8, down from 1,580 the previous week, according to data posted Thursday on the Department of Labor’s website. The data is subject to revision before it’s reported in the March 20 weekly jobless claims report.

The number of continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, filed by federal workers for the week ended March 1 was 8,648, up from 8,215 the week prior.

Tens of thousands of federal jobs have been cut since President Donald Trump took office and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, started firing government workers across US agencies. The terminations are continuing, with the administration announcing on Tuesday it plans to cut half of the more than 4,000 employees at the Department of Education.

California had the most claims filed by federal workers last week at 146, followed by Maryland with 131, Washington, DC, with 110, Georgia with 109 and Virginia with 90, Thursday’s data showed.

Applications filed by out-of-work federal employees are reported separately from those of other workers. In data published earlier Thursday, overall applications for US unemployment benefits were little changed in the week ended March 8, decreasing by 2,000 to 220,000.

