Workers represented by United Steelworkers ratify new contract at CPKC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City says about 600 workers represented by the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new four-year collective agreement. The union represents clerical and intermodal employees at the railway in Canada.

CPKC chief executive Keith Creel says the agreement helps provide long-term labour stability, increased wages and improved benefits for employees across the country.

It is the third new contract ratified by employees at the railway this year.

About 2,300 engineering services employees in Canada represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division and about 1,200 employees represented by Unifor ratified new four-year collective agreements in February.

CPKC employs 20,000 people across its rail network which links Canada, the United States and Mexico.

---

The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.