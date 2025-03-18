Deutsche Bank to let DWS take first pick on private credit deals

DWS Group and Deutsche Bank AG have agreed a private credit partnership that will grant the asset manager first refusal on loans originated by the lender, the latest bid to boost its crucial alternatives unit.

The money manager will have “preferred access to certain asset-based finance, direct lending and other private credit asset opportunities” originated by Deutsche Bank, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

As part of the move, Deutsche Bank’s European head of the credit financing and solutions group Patrick Connors will be joining DWS as global head of private credit to oversee the strategy, according to the statement. Connors will report to Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hoops, alongside the heads of the other alternatives business lines, which include real estate, infrastructure and liquid real assets.

Hoops has long touted DWS’ close relationship with its majority owner Deutsche Bank as an opportunity to fuel the growth of a private debt business that’s a key part of the company’s growth strategy. But the asset manager, which was spun out of Germany’s largest lender in 2018, has so far struggled to scale its platform. It’s among a slew of newcomers failing to make a mark in the increasingly crowded industry.

Earlier this month, DWS removed alternatives head Paul Kelly from his management role after just two years in charge of the €110 billion (US$120 billion) division.

“Origination is the main differentiator for alternative asset managers, especially for asset-based finance which requires very different origination channels than direct lending,” Hoops said in the statement. Asset-based finance deals package together pools of loans or assets that generate cash and then lend against the recurring cash flow of that portfolio.

Private-markets giants such as Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have established ABF businesses that continue to expand rapidly, while others are now ramping up to grab a bigger share of a universe of potential investments that Apollo Global Management Inc. has said could be as large as $40 trillion.

The move by Deutsche Bank and DWS echoes similar private-credit partnerships struck over the past years, including Citigroup Inc.’s tie-up with Apollo.

Big banks have for years faced a threat from direct lenders, who can lure away clients and siphon off corporate-loan business. Many banks now partner with big asset managers on private credit deals, while others have built upon long-established private debt franchises in their own asset management units.

Deutsche Bank’s financing and credit trading business, run by Singapore-based industry veteran Chetankumar Shah, is a key driver of revenue within the investment bank unit.

---

Leonard Kehnscherper and Arno Schütze, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.