Telus, Nvidia announce plans to develop 'sovereign AI factory' in Quebec

Telus Corporation headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian telecommunications giant Telus and U.S. artificial intelligence tech heavyweight Nvidia have announced plans to build what they call a “sovereign AI factory” in eastern Quebec.

The companies say they will provide Canadian businesses and researchers with the supercomputers and software they need to train AI while keeping their data within the country’s borders.

Telus plans to deploy Nvidia’s latest-generation AI semiconductors at its data centre in Rimouski, Que., by this summer, with plans to expand at its Kamloops, B.C., facility once the initial capacity is exhausted.

The Vancouver-based firm says it is to be the first North American service provider to become an official Nvidia cloud partner.

The Rimouski site is to be powered 99 per cent by renewable energy sourced from Hydro-Quebec.

Telus says the Quebec facility, 250 kilometres from a major urban centre, is highly secure and a good option for customers seeking a core or disaster recovery site.

“Collaborating with Nvidia gives us the advanced computing capabilities needed to drive Canadian AI innovation while strengthening Canadian digital independence,” Telus chief information officer Hesham Fahmy said in a news release.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, Calif., has a stock market value of almost $3 trillion and is second only to Apple on the S&P 500 index.

“Sovereign AI infrastructure is critical for every nation to advance their society and economy, while preserving their own data, enabling them to drive a local intelligence revolution with global technology advancements,” Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice-president of telecom at Nvidia, said in the news release.

The Telus announcement came on the same day Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote speech at his company’s annual flagship GTC AI conference in San Jose, Calif.

Companies in this story: (TSX: T) (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Canadian Press