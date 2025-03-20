Energy East, GNL Québec could have diverted billions in Canadian energy to other markets: report

The Energy East pipeline proposed route is pictured as TransCanada officials speak during a news conference in Calgary, on Aug. 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Energy East, a proposed pipeline that was killed in 2017, could have helped transport billions in Canadian energy products to many more markets, reducing the country’s dependence on the U.S., a think tank reports.

The report, published by MEI, suggests the proposal, had it been completed on schedule in 2021, could have diverted 27.7 per cent of Canadian oil exports to Europe – worth an estimated $36.7 billion per year.

“Canada’s high level of dependence on U.S. trade is not unavoidable,” said Gabriel Giguère, senior policy analyst and author of the report in a release.

“It is the direct result of years of policy decisions that have delayed or actively impeded major infrastructure projects.”

In addition, GNL Québec’s Énergie Saguenay Project would have diverted 19.4 per cent of Canadian gas exports to Europe, an estimated $1.7 billion per year.

That project was initially announced in 2015 and would involve a natural gas liquefaction facility and export terminal located in the District of La Baie, in Saguenay City, Que.

The most recent updates on the project include environmental assessments, but the Conservative Party of Canada announced Thursday it plans to fast track the project.

Greenpeace Protest, GNL Quebec A Greenpeace banner reading ’No GNL’ is shown hanging from a building under construction on the site of the MIL campus of the University of Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, October 17, 2020. The GNL Quebec project seeks to export natural gas from Western Canada to European and Asian markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

MEI said 97 per cent of Canada’s oil exports went to the U.S. in 2024. All of its natural gas exports went south of the border last year.

Japan, South Korea, Germany and Poland have all expressed interest in Canadian energy products, it said.

The organization says Trump’s recent comments have illustrated that the U.S. is not a dependable trading partner and Canada needs to find others.

“Both provincial and federal governments will need to consider this new reality when evaluating new energy transmission projects,” Giguère said.

Recent polling has shown that residents are largely in favour of the return of pipeline projects such as Energy East and GNL Québec.

CTV News has reached out to the Alberta government for comment on the MEI’s findings regarding the Energy East pipeline proposal.