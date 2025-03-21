Premium Brands reports Q4 profit more than doubles, revenue up

The Premium Brands logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

VANCOUVER — Premium Brands Holdings Corp. reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier as it saw record revenue for the quarter. The specialty food company says it earned $37.3 million or 84 cents per share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 28.

The result compared with a profit of $15.0 million or 34 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.55 billion.

The increase came as its specialty food business saw $1.08 billion in revenue, up from $1.01 billion a year ago, while the company’s premium food distribution business earned $563.2 million in revenue, up from $549.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Premium Brands says it earned $1.05 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 85 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.