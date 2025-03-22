Nova Scotia legislators vote unanimously to scrap electric car rebates for Tesla

A Tesla model Y and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia has become the latest province to scrap electrical vehicle rebates for Teslas due to the CEO’s association with the U.S. administration and its trade war on Canada.

The Progressive Conservative government joined with the NDP and Liberal opposition parties in a vote dropping the electric automaker from the rebate program, which provides subsidies that range from $2,000 to $3,000 per purchase.

The vote came after Susan Leblanc, an NDP member of the legislature, called for an amendment dropping the Elon Musk-led company’s products from the subsidy program.

LeBlanc told the legislature that the owner of Tesla has aligned himself with U.S. president Donald Trump in “waging economic war on our country and this is a small way to take a stand against that.”

Earlier this week, Manitoba’s NDP government dropped Tesla and Chinese-made electric vehicles from its EV rebate program, while BC Hydro has also said it is banning new Tesla products from its electric vehicle rebate program.

Tesla’s communications division didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.