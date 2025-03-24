Bullion explorer makes MAGA pitch With new name: Made in America Gold

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

A Canadian investment firm changed the name of its U.S.-focused subsidiary to Made in America Gold from NV King Goldlands. The switch comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is encouraging firms to relocate operations to the country and threatening imports with escalating tariffs.

Vancouver-based Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., which has stakes in small and micro-cap gold explorers, owns all of Made in America Gold and announced the change on Monday.

“With gold’s recent ascent to all-time highs and a renewed focus on domestic production, our name change to Made in America Gold Corp. highlights our continued focus on the United States as a top jurisdiction for mining,” Collin Kettell, founder and chief executive officer of Palisades, said in an email. Tariff concerns did not drive the change, he said.

Made in America is one of the largest landholders in Nevada with more than 10,000 mineral claim holdings, the company said.

The move is the latest example of a Canadian company touting its U.S. operations. Tech darling Shopify Inc. recently listed a New York headquarters in a U.S. regulatory filing, stoking speculation about a move. Trucking company TFI International Inc. had planned to move its legal headquarters to the U.S., but dropped the idea after pushback from a large Canadian pension fund.

Palisades’ major holding is a roughly 22 per cent stake in New Found Gold Corp., which operates on Canada’s east coast.

