Canada’s Odd Burger pauses U.S. expansion plans amid tariff concerns

Odd Burger is suspending its U.S. expansion plans due to tariffs worsening trade relations between the United States and Canada, the vegan fast-food restaurant chain owner said on Monday. The Canadian company, which had said earlier this month that it will invest US$2 million in the U.S., now plans to use the capital to bolster its Canadian manufacturing and franchise operations.

Odd Burger said it aims to help Canadian businesses transition to locally made plant-based products, and sees significant growth opportunity in supporting the Canadian market. The company makes plant-based protein products and dairy alternatives and also distributes them to grocery retailers in Canada.

Consumers from a number of Canadian provinces have been canceling trips and moving away from U.S. goods and sporting events to support local businesses amid rising concerns of a trade war.

Several Canadian businesses, including alcohol makers such as Brown-Forman, have been hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s import tariffs as well as retaliatory tariffs.

Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed.