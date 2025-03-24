P.E.I. says Teslas no longer eligible for electric vehicle rebate

As the trade war between the United States and Canada grinds on, the Prince Edward Island government is cutting off a rebate program for an American vehicle company.

The provincial government says Teslas will no longer be eligible for its electric vehicle incentive as of Tuesday. Any Teslas purchased prior to this date will still receive the normal rebate.

“We need to focus our net zero funding on what matters most to Islanders,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault in a news release. “I encourage anyone looking at purchasing an electric vehicle to consider purchasing from a dealership with a local presence here in PEI or in the Maritimes.”

The program offers $5,750 for electric vehicles and $3,250 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

