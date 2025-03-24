With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, is your genetic data safe?

With genetic testing company 23andMe filing for bankruptcy in order facilitate a sale, millions of customers may be wondering if their genetic data and personal information is now at risk.

“A new company could potentially use the data in different ways,” University of Iowa law professor and genetic privacy expert Anya Prince told CTVNews.ca. “That’s where the concerns are.”

In a press release and letter to customers on Sunday, 23andMe attempted to downplay potential privacy concerns related to the bankruptcy filing.

“Through the sale process, 23andMe will look to secure a partner who shares in its commitment to customer data privacy,” the company said in an open letter to customers. “Our users’ privacy and data are important considerations in any transaction, and we remain committed to our users’ privacy and to being transparent with our customers about how their data is managed.”

23andMe’s privacy policy, for example, says that genetic data is not shared with employers, insurance companies or law enforcement – unless required by a valid legal process, such as a warrant.

“All sounds great, but the privacy policy also says that it can be changed at any time,” Prince explained.

Founded in 2006, 23andMe claims to have more than 15 million customers worldwide. The business was centred around at-home DNA testing kits that use saliva samples to provide genetic insights about health risks and ancestry. The California-based company went public in 2021, but never made a profit.

23andMe previously agreed to pay US$30 million to settle a lawsuit after hackers accessed the personal data of nearly seven million customers and posted their information for sale on the dark web.

Katie Hammond is an associate professor of law at Toronto Metropolitan University who researches medical technology-related issues like genetic testing.

“A company that takes over may not have good data security, in which case there could be a possibility of a breach, or it could also potentially do different things with the data, such as share it, which will put consumers at risk,” Hammond told CTVNews.ca.

Concerned customers have the option of deleting their data and 23andMe account, or they can opt out of allowing the company to share their data for research. Although data that has previously been shared or sold for medical research is not supposed to contain personal information, such data cannot be retroactively deleted.

“Deleting your account might not completely get rid of all of your genetic information that’s out there in the world,” Prince said. “It just might not have your name attached to it anymore.”

