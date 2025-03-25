Seven & i says Couche-Tard understates antitrust risk in takeover proposal

MONTREAL — The Japanese parent company of 7-Eleven says Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is understating the antitrust risk related to its takeover offer for the company. In a pair of documents, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. says the proposal is a transformational cross-border acquisition involving significant regulatory hurdles unlike other deals done by the Quebec-based convenience store operator.

The Japanese company says it is working with Couche-Tard to evaluate potential divestitures to increase the likelihood of satisfying U.S. antitrust regulators and any potential court challenge.

However, it says it will not enter into a transaction with no clear path to closing that could leave the company in a “value destructive limbo” for multiple years.

In October, Seven & i said it received a revised non-binding proposal from Couche-Tard that media reports suggested were valued at US$47 billion, about 22 per cent higher than an offer it made in August.

A management buyout proposal for Seven & i by a member of the family that helped found the company collapsed last month after it was unable to secure financing.

