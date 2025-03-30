Warner Bros. cancels planned ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game expansion

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. canceled a planned expansion for it’s popular Hogwarts Legacy title as part of an ongoing restructuring at the entertainment company’s video-game unit, according to people familiar.

The expansion, which would have added new storylines to the original game, had been planned for release this year alongside a “Definitive Edition” with all of the content. The plans weren’t publicly announced, but were reported last year by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Warner canceled the project this week in part due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered, said the people familiar, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

This is the latest in a string of big moves at the Warner Bros. video-game division, which is looking to return to profitability after a dire 2024. Earlier this year, the unit ousted its president, shuttered three studios and canceled a high-profile game based on Wonder Woman. The company said it plans to double down on its biggest franchises, including Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy, a prequel to the Harry Potter books that allows players to create their own wizards, has sold more than 34 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. A sequel is still in development at Salt Lake City, Utah-based Avalanche Software, the Warner Bros. subsidiary that developed the first game.

Avalanche was working on the planned expansion with London-based Rocksteady Studios, which developed last year’s failed Suicide Squad video game. Part of the plan was to restore a storyline tied to one of the original game’s companions that was cut during development, the people said.

