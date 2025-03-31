CGI signs deal to acquire French digital and engineering services firm Apside

The CGI headquarters is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. says it has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire Apside, a digital and engineering services firm based in France. Financial terms of the agreement with Apside’s main shareholders, Siparex and investments companies of Crédit Agricole Group, were not immediately available.

Apside has more than 300 clients worldwide and operations across 28 offices in six countries.

The deal will see more than 2,500 professionals join CGI.

Caroline de Grandmaison, president of CGI’s operations in France and Luxembourg, says the deal will strengthen the company’s capabilities, particularly in manufacturing and financial services.

CGI is a technology and business consulting firm with 91,000 consultants and professionals around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.