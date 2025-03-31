Siemens announces $150 million R&D battery facility investment in Canada

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Siemens announced it will invest $150 million over five years to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturing research and development facility for battery production in Canada.

The German-based technology company announced the investment in a press release Monday, noting the facility will be located at the Siemens Canada headquarters in Oakville, Ont., as well as in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo. The facility will focus on developing AI manufacturing technologies with an emphasis on battery and electric vehicle (EV) production.

“The establishment of a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center for Battery Production in Canada will help advance Canada’s national battery and EV ecosystem and will foster collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers to innovate production in the industry,” Faisal Kazi, the president and CEO of Siemens Canada, said in the release.

“With investment from Siemens and the support of the federal and provincial governments, this initiative will not only enhance Canada’s competitiveness in the global battery market but also contribute to the country’s economic growth. We thank the Canadian and Ontario governments for their support.”

The company said it expects the investment to spur higher quality battery production, increased workforce productivity and capacity, reduce battery scrap and enhanced recycling.

“The new R&D Center for Battery Production will position Siemens as a key player in the global battery sector, developing the critical technology advancements for the industry to meet the increasing demand for these products,” Rainer Brehm, the CEO of factory automation at Siemens Digital Industries, said in the release.

According to the release, the initiative will improve Canada’s position as a leader in the battery manufacturing industry, gaining the support of the federal government and Ontario’s provincial government.

“Siemens’ latest investment in Ontario is a vote of confidence in our world-class workforce, our investment friendly business environment and our growing end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain. I’m thrilled to welcome this investment and build on our productive partnership with Siemens, which stretches back more than a century,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in the release.