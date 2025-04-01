CIBC and Indigenous-led Longhouse Capital Partners form strategic relationship

A CIBC branch is seen Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)

TORONTO — CIBC Global Asset Management says it has entered into a strategic relationship with Indigenous-owned and led asset management firm Longhouse Capital Partners Inc.

The bank says the relationship will give its institutional clients opportunities to expand access to private markets through investments in Indigenous-managed alternative investment options such as private infrastructure debt.

It says Longhouse focuses on private infrastructure debt so Indigenous communities can invest in assets like transmission lines, renewable energy, and transportation projects.

Paul Cugno, chief operating officer of Longhouse, says the relationship with CIBC will help its efforts to provide both long-term stable financial returns and economic self-determination for Indigenous communities.

The deal comes as a range of efforts are underway to increase Indigenous infrastructure ownership, including a federal loan guarantee program.

It also comes as banks look to work more with Indigenous communities, including Scotiabank’s collaboration with Indigenous-owned Cedar Leaf Capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.