Pharmaceutical products spared from Trump’s tariffs for now

U.S. President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the audience as he speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pharmaceutical products will be spared from sweeping tariffs on major U.S. trade partners for now, a small victory for drug companies who have been lobbying for an exemption from levies.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the reciprocal tariffs on more than 60 countries, including members of the European Union and Switzerland. Trump has in the past said tariffs specifically targeting the pharmaceutical industry would come “soon.”

Drugs and other products, including some already subject to other tariffs, aren’t subject to the new levies, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. The pharmaceutical industry may be subject to other tariffs in the future, however.

“We are going to produce the cars and ships, chips, airplanes, minerals and medicines that we need right here in America,” Trump said when announcing the new tariffs. “The pharmaceutical companies are going to come roaring back, they are coming roaring back, they are all coming back to our country because if they don’t they got a big tax to pay. And if they do, I’ll be very happy.”

