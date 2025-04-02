Rogers Communications and NHL announce $11-billion rights deal

Edmonton Oilers left wing Max Jones (46) and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Kaedan Korczak (6) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. and the National Hockey League have announced a new 12-year agreement valued at $11 billion for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada.

The agreement is worth more than double the current rights deal between Rogers and the NHL, which cost $5.2 billion over 12 years and is set to expire next season. The new deal runs through the 2037-38 season.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri says sports is core to the company and the rights are the most valuable sports rights in Canada.

The deal includes national rights across all platforms, including TV, digital, and streaming, for all national regular season games, in all languages, as well as out-of-market rights for all regional games.

It also includes national rights to all playoff games, the Stanley Cup Final and all special events and tentpole events, in all languages.

The agreement allows for strategic sub-licensing for a subset of the rights, including national French-language and a single-night exclusive national package.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.