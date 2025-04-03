Retailer Dollarama reports Q4 profit and sales up from year ago, raises dividend

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. raised its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. The retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10.58 cents per share, up from 9.2 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Dollarama says it earned $391.0 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 2.

The result was up from a profit of $323.8 million or $1.15 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.88 billion, up from $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales growth for the quarter was 4.9 per cent including a 5.3 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 0.4 per cent decrease in average transaction size.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.