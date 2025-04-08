Cineplex reports $29.5M March box office, down from $59.2M a year ago

Cineplex employees work at a Cineplex in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for March totalled $29.5 million, down from $59.2 million a year earlier when its results were powered by Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4. The movie theatre company says the results for March this year were led by Disney’s Snow White and Mickey 17.

For the first quarter of 2025 as a whole, Cineplex says its box office take totalled $101.9 million.

The result was down from $125.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Cineplex said the second quarter began with a strong debut by A Minecraft Movie.

It added that the quarter is also expected to see the release of Thunderbolts*, Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Karate Kid: Legends and the live-action adaptations of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.