Montreal-based retailer Frank And Oak to close 9 stores in bankruptcy proceedings

A Frank and Oak store is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (Eduardo Lima / The Canadian Press)

By the end of April, Frank And Oak will shutter nine stores – seven of which are in Quebec – with more closures to come.

The locations include:

Place St. Foy in Quebec City, QC

Carrefour Laval in Laval, QC

Cordova St. in Vancouver, BC

Dix30 in Brossard, QC

Stanley St. Men’s and Women’s in Montreal, QC

St. Viateur Men’s and Women’s in Montreal, QC

CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa, ON

The Montreal-based fashion retailer’s parent company filed for creditor protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act last December, citing challenges dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court filings show the retailer owes about $71 million to creditors, including textile businesses, landlords and utility companies.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, said a spokesperson for the company.

Frank And Oak was launched by Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani in 2012 as an online brand. It grew to 15 physical locations across the country, but started facing financial challenges in 2020. Unified Commerce Group acquired Frank and Oak that year.

Shoppers can expect liquidation sales at the closing locations in the next few weeks, and all sales will be final.

For the time being, the retailer’s online store will continue operations.

With files from The Canadian Press