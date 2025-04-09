Roots reports Q4 loss as it takes non-cash charge, sales up from year ago

TORONTO — Roots Corp. reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter as it took a large non-cash impairment charge. The retailer says the loss amounted to 54 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 1 as it recorded a $50-million impairment charge on intangible assets.

The result compared with a profit of $14.6 million or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned 40 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Total sales for the quarter amounted to $110.8 million, up from $108.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Direct-to-consumer sales totalled $101.2 million, up from $97.8 million a year ago, while partner and other sales amounted to $9.6 million, down from $10.5 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.