Cogeco’s wireless service launch plans on track as pre-registrations open: CEO

MONTREAL — Cogeco Inc. says its plans to offer mobile service in Canada are on track and it has begun signing up customers who already subscribe to its other services. President and CEO Frédéric Perron told analysts on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Thursday that Cogeco’s wireless launch preparations are “progressing well” and demand has exceeded expectations since opening up pre-registrations for existing Canadian wireline customers.

The Montreal-based telecommunications company has teased plans to launch wireless coverage across its broadband footprint in Ontario and Quebec in the coming quarters, but hasn’t provided an exact timeline.

Last year, it began offering wireless service under its Breezeline Mobile brand to customers in 13 U.S. states where it already offered broadband internet services.

Perron says subscriber growth in the U.S. has started ramping up, helping it reduce churn on its wireline business.

Cogeco reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $18.2 million in its second quarter, down from earnings of $24 million during the same period a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.