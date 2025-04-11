Ingersoll GM plant shutdown: 500 layoffs imminent

Unifor says workers at General Motors' CAMI assembly plant and battery facility in Ingersoll, Ont., have ratified a new collective agreement. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

There will be a shutdown of the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. with hundreds of layoffs to come.

According to Unifor, GM has informed Local 88, which represents the workers, that it will will initiate temporary layoffs.

Statement from General Motors

“General Motors is making operational and employment adjustments to balance inventory and align production schedules with current demand. GM remains committed to the future of BrightDrop and the CAMI plant and will support employees through the transition... This adjustment is directly related to responding to market demand and re-balancing inventory. Production of BrightDrop and EV battery assembly will remain at CAMI”

According Unifor, the layoffs will start April 14 with workers returning in May for limited production.

After that, production will temporarily cease with operations idling until October.

During the downtime, the union said GM plans to complete retooling work to prepare the facility for production of the 2026 model year of commercial electric vehicles.

According to the union, when production resumes in October, the plant will operate on a single shift for the foreseeable future – a reduction that is expected to result in the indefinite layoff of nearly 500 workers.

“This is a crushing blow to hundreds of working families in Ingersoll and the surrounding region who depend on this plant,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “General Motors must do everything in its power to mitigate job loss during this downturn, and all levels of government must step up to support Canadian auto workers and Canadian-made products.”

Unifor Local 88 represents more than 1,200 workers at the CAMI Assembly Plant, where GM began BrightDrop production in early 2023.

