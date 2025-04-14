Enghouse Systems buys Lithuanian trip-planning app company Trafi

MARKHAM — Enghouse Systems Ltd. says it has acquired Trafi Ltd., a software company based in Lithuania focused on transportation networks and trip planning. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Trafi was founded in 2013 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The company’s white-label app allows cities and public transport authorities to offer trip planning, including the ability to book and pay for rides.

It can connect various options including public transportation, car rental and taxi as well as other choices such as bicycles and scooters.

The platform also offers real-time data mapping and comprehensive data analysis tools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.