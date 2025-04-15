Hermes overtakes LVMH as world’s most valuable luxury group

A mannequin is seen through a window of the Hermes store on Madison Avenue, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

French group Hermes overtook LVMH as the world’s most valuable luxury company on Tuesday after shares in the Louis Vuitton maker tumbled following weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.

The market capitalisation of Hermes reached 248.6 billion euros (US$280.5 billion) at the close of trading in Paris, topping LVMH’s 244.4 billion euros.

LVMH shares sank 7.8 per cent a day after the group owned by Europe’s wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault, reported a two percent drop in first quarter sales to 20.3 billion euros.

The producer of Louis Vuitton bags and Dom Perignon champagne reported a slight decline in U.S. sales, where it generates a quarter of its revenue.

The disappointing performance came before U.S. President Donald Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day”, which included 10 per cent tariffs on global imports.