Competition Bureau opens review of deal involving MEC and TGI Holding

The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op is seen in North Vancouver, Monday, Dec. 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA — Canada’s competition regulator has opened a review of a deal involving retailer Mountain Equipment Co. Ltd. and TGI Holding Inc.

It was not immediately clear who owns TGI Holding or what a deal would mean for MEC.

According to the Competition Bureau’s website, the regulator began its review on April 9.

The process was listed as ongoing.

MEC was acquired by Kingswood Capital Management in 2020 through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

The deal effectively dissolved the member-owned co-operative structure the company had used since it was founded in 1971.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.