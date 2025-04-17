Brookfield hires Alper Daglioglu to run multi-asset fund group

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. hired Morgan Stanley veteran Alper Daglioglu to run a new unit focused on developing multi-asset portfolios for institutional investors and wealthy individuals.

The unit, Investment Solutions Group, will tap Brookfield’s strategies including infrastructure, private equity and real estate to create portfolios for institutional, private wealth and family office clients, according to a statement Thursday.

“I see an important role for asset managers who provide institutions, families and financial intermediaries with multi-strategy portfolio solutions as opposed to having business models which focus only on single investment products,” Oaktree Capital Management’s Howard Marks, chair of the new unit, said in the statement.

The unit will also use strategies from its partner firms, including Oaktree, Castlelake LP, Primary Wave and Pinegrove Capital Partners.

Prior to joining Brookfield, Daglioglu spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley in several roles, most recently as the head of portfolio and investment manager solutions.

Layan Odeh, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.