IBM posts sales topping estimates, says DOGE hit 15 contracts

International Business Machines Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, quieting investor fears of economic disruption from tariffs and federal cost cuts. First-quarter sales increased almost 1 per cent to US$14.5 billion, IBM said Wednesday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.60 per share. Both results exceeded analysts’ average estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The strong results in an uncertain economic environment show the “durability and resiliency” of IBM’s business, Chief Financial Officer Jim Kavanaugh said in an interview.

Investors and business leaders have been rattled by the economic implications of changing U.S. government policy, such as broad tariffs and reduced federal spending led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. In response, IBM took the unusual step of giving quarterly guidance, saying that sales will be about $16.4 billion to $16.8 billion in the period ending in June. Analysts, on average, projected $16.3 billion.

IBM also maintained it full-year forecast of about $13.5 billion in free cash flow and at least 5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency.

The shares increased about 5 per cent in extended trading after closing at $245.48. Amid a broad market selloff in recent weeks, IBM has been a relative safe haven. The stock has jumped 12 per cent this year, compared with a 8.6 per cent decline in the S&P 500 Index.

Kavanaugh said about 15 of IBM’s contracts with the federal government have been canceled or paused, amounting to about $100 million in future payments. The Trump administration has said it will reduce spending across the government, raising concerns among investors about the potential impact on tech companies. Federal sales amount to less than 5 per cent of IBM’s overall revenue, Kavanaugh added.

Big Blue has worked to transform itself from a conventional computer company into one focused on high-growth software and services. It has used acquisitions to expand the company’s products, including a takeover of HashiCorp Inc. that was completed in February and the purchase of Apptio for $4.6 billion in 2023.

Bookings for AI consulting and software have exceeded $6 billion since mid-2023, the Armonk, New York-based company said. That is up from the $5 billion IBM disclosed during its last quarterly earnings report in January. About 80 per cent of the bookings come from the consulting unit, with the rest from software.

Software continued to be IBM’s fastest-growing segment, with sales expanding 7 per cent to $6.3 billion. Revenue declined 2 per cent to $5.1 billion in the consulting unit. Each were in line with estimates.

Infrastructure sales dropped 6 per cent to $2.9 billion. Earlier this month, IBM unveiled its latest mainframe system, saying that some business data will remain on customer-owned servers and never be hosted on the cloud.

Brody Ford, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.