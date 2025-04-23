Trucking and logistics company Mullen Group reports Q1 profit down from year ago

Tractor trailers entering the US from Canada at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington, US, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not open to lifting Canadas full package of retaliatory tariffs if US President Donald Trump leaves any tariffs on Canada in place, according to a senior Canadian government official.

OKOTOKS — Mullen Group Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell 20 per cent compared with a year earlier, while acquisitions helped boost its revenue. The trucking and logistics company says it earned $17.7 million or 20 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, down from a profit of $22.2 million or 25 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $497.1 million, up from $462.6 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 21 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of 25 cents per share a year earlier.

Chair and senior executive officer Murray K. Mullen says the company continues to believe that acquisitions are the only viable means of growth in this market.

Mullen says the company will continue to look at opportunities that add long term value.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.