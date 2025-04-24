Empire Co. says CEO Michael Medline to retire in May 2026

Empire Co. Ltd. CEO Michael Medline poses for a portrait in Sobeys' offices in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

STELLARTON — Empire Co. Ltd. says chief executive Michael Medline plans to retire from the company in May 2026. Medline joined Empire in January 2017 and led the company that owns Sobeys and other grocers through two successive transformation initiatives.

Board chair Jim Dickson says not only did Medline lead a difficult transformation and turnaround of what at the time was a struggling business, but he has since steered Empire on its current growth trajectory.

Under Medline’s leadership, Empire acquired the Farm Boy chain in 2018 and Longo’s in 2021, while also expanding its FreshCo discount banner into Western Canada.

Medline was also the first major grocery executive to call for a grocery code of conduct.

Empire says its board of directors has created a special committee to oversee the identification and selection of the company’s next CEO.

