Mastercard Foundation to spend US$300 million on Africa refugees

The Mastercard Foundation will spend US$300 million to help about 500,000 refugees in Africa complete their education, giving them a pathway to jobs.

The foundation will work with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, for the next five years to help displaced people complete secondary education, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A spate of conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South South have resulted in 45 millions of people fleeing their homes to neighboring countries, according to the foundation, calling it the world’s largest displacement crises.

Bella Genga, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.