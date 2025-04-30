CGI reports second-quarter profit up from a year ago

CGI Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher. Signage from a CGI office in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher. The business and technology consulting firm says it earned $429.7 million or $1.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit $426.9 million or $1.83 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.02 billion, up from $3.74 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CGI says it earned $2.12 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.97 per diluted share a year earlier.

Bookings for the quarter totalled $4.48 billion, while the company’s backlog stood at $30.99 billion at the end of the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.