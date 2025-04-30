‘Immediately stop using’ this face cream, Health Canada warns

This WATIER day cream has been recalled, according to Health Canada. (Image courtesy of Health Canada)

Health Canada is warning consumers to “immediately stop using” a day cream because it “does not meet microbial standards over time.”

Health Canada says a certain batch of WATIER Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced Rich day cream may contain a microorganism called Lactobacillus pentosusm, a probiotic.

The probiotic poses “little medical risk” to people, Health Canada clarifies, adding that the company had not received any reports of incidents in Canada as of April 22.

The affected product can be identified by the UPC and batch numbers on the bottom of the box: 058655630646 and (L)23L1757. Consumers can contact Groupe Marcelle Inc. to obtain a refund.

About 885 units were sold in Canada between September 2024 to February 2025.