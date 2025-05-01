Apple’s chaotic month culminates in tariff-focused earnings test

Benjamin Klein, CFA, CFP. Senior Portfolio Manager, Baskin Wealth Management with his top picks in Big Tech and the potential impact of tariffs.

Apple Inc. shares have clawed back a good portion of the ground they lost in the historic tariff-induced selloff last month, but that doesn’t mean investors are in the clear. The company’s results, due after the market close on Thursday, come at a period of extreme uncertainty for the iPhone maker, which is caught in the swirling currents around trade policy and rising geopolitical tension.

While tariff exemptions for smartphones and other electronics have so far allowed Apple to avoid the worst-case scenario, the situation remains in flux, further clouding the company’s prospects.

This earnings season has already seen a number of high-profile companies — including United Airlines, Skechers, and Snap Inc. — abandon their outlooks given the uncertainty.

“Exemptions gave Apple some breathing room, but it remains in the hot seat, and there’s still so much that’s so hard to predict,” said Kevin Cook, senior strategist at Zacks Investment Research.

“Even if you set aside how things can swing on every Truth Social post, we don’t know how to quantify the impact on margins, costs, or growth, except to say they could be significant. I’m sure it’s leading to a lot of sleepless nights.”

Apple is expected to report net earnings growth of 6.1% this quarter and a 4.3% increase in revenue. While both are below the pace expected for the S&P 500 Index, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, some upside is possible as customers rushed to buy Apple products ahead of the tariffs.

Analysts will be listening closely for any further detail on how the company, the largest in the world by market capitalization, views the effects of tariffs going forward.

April was a month of enormous swings for the stock. It sank more than 20% over a four-day period — the biggest such drop since October 2000 — and immediately followed that with its biggest one-day gain since 1998. While it has rebounded 23% off an April low, it fell 4.3% over the month.

Apple's Volatile Year | Shares have seen massive swings since the tariffs were announced (Bloomberg)

Separately, the CBOE Apple VIX, which tracks a market estimate of future volatility for the stock, recently hit a five-year high.

Apple is seen as among the companies most impacted by tariffs given a supply chain that is heavily reliant on China, Vietnam, and India, where it is looking to increase its annual iPhone output.

Rising tensions also threaten the company’s overseas sales; less than 43% of its fiscal 2024 revenue came from the Americas, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the Trump administration wants Apple to make iPhones in the U.S., doing so would be extremely difficult, and Bank of America estimated it would lead to skyrocketing costs, something that would undoubtedly impact demand.

Beyond the company-specific impact, any tariff-induced economic weakness could weigh on consumer spending at a time when customers have already been reluctant to trade up for the latest iPhone.

Then there are the concerns about Apple that predated tariffs, like tepid growth, delays with its artificial intelligence offerings, and a multiple that continues to be seen as elevated.

Estimates for the company’s net 2025 earnings have come down just 0.7% over the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while the revenue consensus has been lowered by 0.3%. However, estimate reductions have been far more severe for Apple’s 2026 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

More bullish investors argue that Apple offers a number of defensive characteristics, including strong cash flow, a massive user base, and robust capital returns. Morgan Stanley expects the latest report will come with a low- or mid-single-digit increase to the dividend, and a $110 billion addition to the company’s buyback authorization.

However, any further reduction in estimates would bolster the argument that Apple’s multiple is too lofty given its prospects. Shares trade near 28 times estimated earnings, notably above its 10-year average of 20.8, and a premium to the overall market.

“You could argue that Apple would be defensive absent the tariff issue, but given the source of the uncertainty and the potential risks, it is really losing that shine,” said Matt Stucky, chief portfolio manager of equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

“It needs to remain highly valued for the stock to work, but because it trades at a premium to the market while growing slower, that’s an uphill battle, especially since tariff uncertainty will likely be with us for a long time.”

Top tech stories

Apple Inc. violated a court order requiring it to open up the App Store to third-party payment options and must stop charging commissions on purchases outside its software marketplace, a federal judge said in a ruling that referred the company to prosecutors for a possible criminal probe.

Microsoft Corp. shares jumped after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and profit growth, suggesting customer demand for cloud services has held steady despite a wave of tariffs and economic turbulence.

Amazon.com Inc. plans to build dozens of warehouses to serve rural areas in the US before the end of next year, growing its footprint as the company works to rely less on other carriers.

Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slid in late trading after giving a tepid revenue forecast, underscoring concerns that tariffs will hurt demand for its products.

He’s slept in the Lincoln Bedroom, raided a White House freezer for Haagen-Dazs ice cream and played video games from his West Wing office. Even Elon Musk seems a little bemused about his position leading President Donald Trump’s signature government cost-cutting initiative, a role that has given the world’s richest man unique access to nearly every corner of the White House.

Earnings due Thursday

Earnings Premarket: Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW US) CommScope Holding Co. (COMM US) Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT US) InterDigital Inc. (IDCC US) Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY US)

Earnings Postmarket: Cohu Inc. (COHU US) Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR US) A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN US) Apple Inc. (AAPL US) Asure Software Inc. (ASUR US) Cable One Inc. (CABO US) Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB US) Five9 Inc. (FIVN US) GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY US) Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN US) Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV US) MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR US) Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR US) Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI US) OneSpan Inc. (OSPN US) Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO US) Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI US) Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT US) Twilio Inc. (TWLO US) Universal Display Corp. (OLED US) Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV US) Workiva Inc. (WK US)



