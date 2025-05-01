Great-West Lifeco CEO Paul Mahon to retire, will be succeeded by David Harney

Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its president and CEO Paul Mahon is set to retire July 1 and will be succeeded by David Harney. Great-West Life world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg on February 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its president and CEO Paul Mahon is set to retire July 1 and will be succeeded by David Harney. Mahon has spent 39 years with the company, including the past 12 as its chief executive.

The Winnipeg-based insurer says in a press release that Mahon has provided “steady, principled leadership” and was central in shaping its long-term direction, including through the amalgamation of three brands into Canada Life and the launch and build-out of Empower in the U.S.

Board of directors chair Jeffrey Orr says that under Mahon’s leadership, the company “has been repositioned and strengthened, achieving record performance and delivering lasting value for our shareholders.”

The company says he will act as a senior adviser until early 2026 to support the transition.

Harney has served as the company’s chief operating officer for Europe since 2020, overseeing the Irish Life and Canada Life organizations in the U.K., Ireland and Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.