Thomson Reuters reports US$434M Q1 profit as revenues edge higher

Thomson Reuters says its profit fell in its latest quarter as revenues edged higher. A flag displaying the Thomson Reuters logo flies outside a company building, Monday, Aug. 11, 2008 in Boston. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says its profit fell in its latest quarter as revenues edged higher. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a first-quarter profit of US$434 million, down from US$478 million a year ago.

Thomson Reuters says its profit for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to 96 cents US per diluted share compared with a profit of US$1.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.90 billion, up from US$1.89 billion in the first three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned US$1.12 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.11 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of US$1.05 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.