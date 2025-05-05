Fairfax Financial signs letter of intent to buy Keg Royalties Income Fund

A Keg Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

VANCOUVER — The Keg Royalties Income Fund has signed a letter of intent to be acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., its largest unitholder. The proposal for $18.60 per unit in cash values the steak house fund at about $211 million.

Keg units closed at $14.22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday and were trading up more than 26 per cent after markets opened today.

Fairfax holds just over a 50 per cent stake in the fund, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

The fund said its largest unitholder other than Fairfax, which holds a 14.6 per cent stake on an undiluted basis, has agreed to support the proposed transaction, subject to certain customary conditions.

The fund noted the letter of intent is not a definitive agreement, which remains subject to, among other things, a formal valuation and fairness opinion, various regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals, and approval at a special meeting of the unitholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.