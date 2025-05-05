Shoemaker Skechers to be acquired for US$9 billion and taken private by 3G Capital

Skechers is being acquired for US$9 billion and taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital.

The board of Skechers unanimously approved the deal, the companies said Monday.

The offer of US$63 per share represents a premium of 30 per cent to Skechers’ 15-day volume-weighted average stock price, the companies said.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will continue to be led by Skechers Chairman and CEO Robert Greenberg and his management team.

The company headquarters will also remain in Manhattan Beach, California where it was founded more than three decades ago.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.

The Associated Press