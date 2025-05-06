Bell unveils tech services brand Ateko, merging three recently acquired companies

Bell Canada is launching a new tech services brand called Ateko which unifies recently acquired tech companies FX Innovation, HGC Technologies and CloudKettle under a single umbrella. BCE Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — BCE Inc. is launching a new tech services brand called Ateko which unifies recently acquired tech companies FX Innovation, HGC Technologies and CloudKettle under a single umbrella. The company says Ateko’s combined operations will serve clients across several sectors, including telecommunications, media, technology, public sector, utilities and finance.

Bell Canada president and CEO Mirko Bibic says Ateko will be able to help businesses streamline operations, cut costs and boost productivity using artificial intelligence.

In recent years, Bibic has emphasized Bell’s intent to transition from a telecommunications giant to a tech services and digital media company.

John Watson, president of Bell Business Markets, AI and Ateko, says Ateko is a cornerstone of the company’s ambition to build a $1-billion tech services business.

Bell says Ateko will act as an “end-to-end solutions integrator and operator,” backed by the company’s fibre and 5G networks, resources and scale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.