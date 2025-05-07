Power utility TransAlta reports first-quarter profit down from year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago. The power utility says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $46 million or 15 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $222 million or 72 cents per share for the same period in 2024.

On an adjusted basis, TransAlta says it earned 10 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 41 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $758 million, down from $947 million in the same quarter last year.

TransAlta chief executive John Kousinioris says the company’s portfolio in Alberta was partially impacted by softer power prices, while its hedging strategy and active asset optimization continued to generate realized prices well above spot prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.