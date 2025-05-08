MDA Space reports first-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

Technicians put the final touches on two of three Radarsat Constellation Mission satellites at the MDA facility Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

BRAMPTON — MDA Space Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The space technology firm says it earned $32.9 million or 26 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $13.8 million or 11 cents per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 29 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 15 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $351.0 million, up from $209.1 million a year earlier.

The increase in revenue came as company’s satellite systems business took in $222.0 million in the quarter compared with $87.0 million a year ago, while its robotics and space operations business earned $77.3 million in revenue, up from $70.6 million. MDA’s geointelligence business earned $51.7 million in revenue, up from $51.5 million.

The company’s backlog stood at $4.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

