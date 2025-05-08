Quebecor reports $190.7M Q1 profit, up from $173.2M a year earlier

Quebecor Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. Quebecor chief executive Pierre-Karl Peladeau arrives for a press conference after the company's annual meeting Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The telecommunications and media company says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $190.7 million or 82 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $173.2 million or 75 cents per share in the first three months of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.34 billion, down from $1.36 billion last year.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says its income from operating activities amounted to 80 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 71 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau says the company continues to gain market share while “consolidating its position as the most profitable player in the sector.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.