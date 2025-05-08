RBC hires financial services banker Antenberg from Barclays

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Investment banker Gary Antenberg is joining Royal Bank of Canada from Barclays Plc to focus on insurance and alternative asset management clients.

He will join RBC Capital Markets in August as a managing director and vice chairman of the global financial institutions group in New York, according to an internal company memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. He was most recently global chairman of investment banking at Barclays.

The head of global investment banking coverage Trevor Gardner and Vinnie Badinehal, global head of financial institutions investment banking signed the memo announcing the news.

“His leadership will help us build on our momentum, foster collaboration across multiple areas of the firm and further strengthen our global client relationships in this critical sector,” they said.

A representative for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo while a representative for Barclays declined to comment.

Antenberg began his career at Merrill Lynch and joined Barclays in 1999, when its North American operations was still Lehman Brothers. During his time there he ran the global insurance and North American financial institutions groups.

Matthew Monks, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.