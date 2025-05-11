Herschel Segal, founder of Canadian brands Le Château and DavidsTea, has died

Le Chateau founder Herschel Segal smiles after the company's annual meeting in Montreal on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Specialty tea provider DavidsTea Inc. says co-founder Herschel Segal, who also launched the Canadian fashion retailer Le Château, has died.

The Montreal-based company issued a news release on Saturday saying Segal died on May 6 in Montreal.

His age was not given.

Segal retired from the board of directors of the beverage company in 2021, but his wife, Jane Silverstone Segal, remains chair of the board and his daughter, Sarah Segal, is the company’s CEO and chief brand officer.

Herschel Segal started Le Château in the late 1950s, and the clothing brand became a mall staple and a hit with young shoppers in the 1980s and ’90s before foreign retailers like H&M and Zara entered the Canadian market.

The company ultimately filed for creditor protection in 2020 and the stores were liquidated.

The news release from DavidsTea says Segal “brought vision, determination, and a strong belief in customer connection to every venture he led,” adding he was also a consistent champion for accessibility, innovation and a sense of community.

“Herschel’s legacy lives on through DavidsTea and I am committed to continuing his vision,” Silverstone Segal said in the release.

DavidsTea sells proprietary teas and gifts online, as well as in grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores in Canada and the United States. It also has 20 company-owned stores across Canada.

The release says Rainy Day Investments Ltd., Segal’s investment vehicle, remains DavidsTea’s largest shareholder. The company notes it has been advised that Rainy Day intends to remain a long-term shareholder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.

